CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Cambridge community members plan to come together Thursday evening to discuss the deadly attack of a man in Danehy Park last week.

Mayor Marc McGovern called for the public meeting to take place at 6:30 p.m. in the Peabody School auditorium following the death of 60-year-old Paul Wilson on Jan. 2.

Wilson was found unresponsive and suffering from head trauma in the park, according to Middlesex District Attorney Marian T. Ryan.

He was taken to Beth Israel Hospital, where officials said he later died as a result of blunt force trauma.

Representatives from the DA’s office, City Manager’s office and the Cambridge Police Department will attend the Thursday public meeting to answer the public’s questions in relation to this homicide investigation.

Staff from the Riverside Trauma Center will also be available for support.

Anyone who may have witnessed the attack is asked to contact the Cambridge Police Department at 617-349-3300 or Massachusetts State Police at 781-897-6600.

