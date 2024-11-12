CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - A Cambridge man received a new bicycle from his coworkers after the bike he always rode to work was stolen.

Daniel Lopez has worked at the McDonald’s on Massachusetts Avenue for 10 years.

“We all love him. He loves the entire staff. He loves working here because he doesn’t have any family in the United States,” said Carol Chin, the store’s owner and operator.

A couple of months ago, Lopez became sick and fainted while riding his bicycle, when someone stole it from him. It was his only way to get to work.

In Spanish, he told 7News he was in the hospital for a while. When he was discharged, he had to start walking to work from Brighton, he said, which takes two hours.

“I offered to purchase him a bike to replace it, and then my general manager said no, the entire staff would like to be part of this. So, everybody chipped in,” Chin said.

On Tuesday, Lopez’s coworkers surprised him with the new wheels. He said he was incredibly grateful for the gift.

“We appreciate great employees like him that are totally dedicated, care for his job, doesn’t matter what he does,” Chin said.

The employees at the McDonald’s said the bicycle was Lopez’s early birthday gift and that they know he will put it to good use.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)