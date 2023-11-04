CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - A local designer made waves at New York Fashion Week this year with her adaptive swimwear line.

Girls Chronically Rock is a brand that focuses on making clothing for people of all abilities.

Keisha Greaves says she founded the brand after she was diagnosed with muscular dystrophy. Adaptive wear, she said, can be a gamechanger for people living with disabilities.

The line she showed in New York was an adaptive swimwear with hooks that make it easy for people who do aquatic therapy sessions.

Greaves said she would love to bring a Fashion Week to Cambridge.

