Cambridge officer pulls yogurt cup off skunk, gets sprayed in return

CAMBRIDGE, MAINE (WHDH) - A Cambridge police officer got up close and personal with a skunk yesterday, giving it an assist only to get a blast of stink in return.

The officer responded to Danehy Dog Park for reports of a skunk in distress, walking in circles with a yogurt cup on its head.

The officer got the cup off, but had to take several showers after being sprayed, police said.

