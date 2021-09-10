CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - After growing his hair out for 17 months, a Cambridge police officer who beat Hodgkin’s Lymphoma shaved his head Friday to raise money for families affected by cancer.

Officer Chris O’Callaghan was diagnosed with the disease in 2019. He went through chemotherapy and has been in remission for two years.

To help the countless families that don’t have the funds or systems in place to support their loved ones going through similar circumstances, O’Callaghan says he set out to raise money and awareness for Cops for Kids with Cancer.

O’Callaghan, who lost his hair during chemo, visited Anthony’s Barber Styling to chop of 10 inches of his hair for donation to Locks of Love.

“A lot of young kids don’t know what the drugs are doing to them and it’s physically changing them,” O’Callaghan said. “They might be scared or embarrassed by what they look like. It comes down to just hair. Bald is a hairdo.”

O’Callaghan has raised more than $2,500 for Cops for Kids with Cancer in recent days.

To make a donation to O’Callaghan’s fundraising effort, click here.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)