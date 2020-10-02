Cambridge officials delay second step of Phase 3 reopening

CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Cambridge will not be moving into the second step of the Phase 3 reopening plan fearing an uptick in coronavirus cases, officials said.

The city’s commissioner of public health announced the decision in a statement on Friday. The city manager and mayor both agreed that delaying the step beyond Oct. 5 would prevent a likely increase in COVID-19 cases.

“After consulting with the Commissioner of Public Health, Chief Public Health Officer, and the City’s COVID-19 Expert Advisory Panel, we are delaying Cambridge’s advancement to Step 2 Phase III,” Cambridge Mayor Sumbul Siddiqui and City Manager Louis A. DePasquale said in a joint statement Friday. “Cambridge remains a low-risk community in part because we have taken a more conservative approach to reopening than the Commonwealth. Our priority is to keep our residents safe.”

Health officials said they will look closely at the current infection rate since more people are spending time outdoors and since schools have opened for in-person learning.

The announcement comes days after the city required all residents to wear a mask or face covering in all public places, including while outdoors.

