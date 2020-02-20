Cambridge passes policy that encourages police to summons unlicensed drivers instead of arresting them

CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - The city of Cambridge approved a new policy this week that encourages police officers to issue summonses to motorists caught driving without a license instead of arresting them.

The purpose of the ordinance is to establish Cambridge as a “welcoming community” and increase public confidence by establishing standards associated with the city’s voluntary involvement in federal immigration enforcement, city councilors announced at a meeting last week.

The ordinance also prohibits police from inquiring about a driver’s immigration status or detaining a person due to an ICE detainer or administrative warrant, among an array of other things, according to the Cambridge Chronicle.

“When taking action against a person who is found to be driving without a valid driver’s license, officers of the Cambridge Police Department shall, whenever possible in the officer’s discretion and if there are no other violations causing the person to be arrested, issue a summons to court instead of taking the person into custody,” the ordinance states.

City officials also stressed that Cambridge police officers will equally enforce the law and serve the public without consideration of immigration status, citizenship, national origin, race, or ethnicity.

