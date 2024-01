CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Cambridge are seeking the public’s assistance identifying a person in connection with a September armed robbery.

The robbery took place at a store in the CambridgeSide Mall on September 22.

Anyone with information or who recognizes the individual is asked to call Cambridge Police at 617-349-9151.

CPD is trying to identify this person as detectives investigate an armed robbery on September 22, 2023, at a business in CambridgeSide. Anyone with information can contact our Criminal Investigations Unit anonymously at 617-349-9151 or online at https://t.co/ra2WjqZUMn. pic.twitter.com/xrjzkXuWHK — Cambridge Police Department (@CambridgePolice) January 18, 2024

