Cambridge police: 1 dead, 1 seriously injured in crash near Harvard University

CAMBRIDGE, MAINE (WHDH) - Cambridge police are investigating a fatal car crash in Harvard Square Thursday morning.

A car crashed in the area of 1270 Massachusetts Ave. around 4 a.m., police said. The car crashed through a fence and into a tree, according to police.

The driver and passenger were taken to local hospitals, where the driver was pronounced dead. The passenger sustained serious injuries

Mass. Ave is closed at Bow Street coming into Harvard Square as police investigate.

Both driver and passenger were males in their 20s and 30s. No other information was immediately available.

