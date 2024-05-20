CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Cambridge police announced extra patrols in the area around Cambridgepark Drive after a reported sexual assault in a bathroom Friday night.

Police in a statement said officers responded to the scene near 9:15 p.m. A victim soon told officers the assailant was a masked man with a knife.

Police said the incident happened “in the restroom of a commercial building.” Local detectives began working with state police investigators and officials with the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office in efforts to identify and find the person behind the alleged attack.

As the law enforcement investigation continued, area residents said they hope the attacker is found soon.

“I always walk around with pepper spray and some type of thing to protect myself at night, no matter where I am in the city,” said Hannah Graves, who lives nearby. “So, it wouldn’t change this area, perhaps. But as a young woman walking around in the city, I am always concerned for my safety.

Cambridge police said officials assigned extra patrols to the area around the site where this incident took place “as an additional precaution.”

“As always, residents are reminded to call 911 immediately if they ever feel threatened or observe any suspicious activity,” police said.

Police asked anyone with information regarding this incident to contact investigators anonymously through their tip line at 617-349-9151 or online at cambridgepolice.org/TIPS.

