Cambridge police apologize after department member’s profane tweet criticizing congressman

CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Cambridge police say they will take “appropriate action” after a member of the department sent a profane tweet about Congressman Joseph Kennedy III on the official CPD account Sunday.

“Earlier this afternoon, a member of the Cambridge Police, who has access to the department’s Twitter account, inadvertently posted political commentary on the department account rather than their personal account, that was inappropriate, unprofessional and disrespectful,” the department tweeted afterward.

“While the post was quickly removed, the concerning statements cannot be erased,” the department tweeted. “These actions do not reflect the professionalism that we as a department take great pride in and we want to sincerely apologize to the Congressman and those individuals the statement was directed at.”

