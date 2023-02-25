CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - A Cambridge man in his 40s who allegedly pulled a weapon on his health care worker and then barricaded himself inside his Mass Ave. apartment was arrested by police on Saturday, officials said.

The man, whose name was not released, was taken to a local hospital for a mental health evaluation.

Prior to the arrival of a clinician, Crisis Negotiators from CPD were able to establish dialogue with the barricaded male while in the apartment building’s hallway and successfully talk him into exiting his apartment without any issues. The male was sectioned to a local hospital.

The man is expected to be charged in connection with the three active warrants for his arrest, which include breaking and entering at nighttime, malicious destruction of property, and criminal harassment.

