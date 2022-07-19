CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Cambridge Police announced Monday that they have arrested four people in connection with an early morning stabbing and a late evening double stabbing in Central Square earlier this month.

Police have arrested Jahhiaha Carr, who is unhoused, Talia Jackson of Chelsea, Dakari Henderson, of Boston, and Hulbert Desanges of Boston. The four individuals face various charges including assault with intent to murder and assault with a dangerous weapon. Two of the suspects are also being charged with armed robbery and assault and battery to collect a loan. There was no immediate word on when the suspects are due in court or if they have obtained attorneys.

On Sunday, July 10, officers located evidence of a stabbing following an apparent fight before 4:00 a.m. in Central Square near the intersection of Massachusetts Avenue and Pleasant Street. A male victim arrived at the emergency entrance of a Cambridge hospital with stab wounds and Cambridge Police were notified. The victim was then treated and discharged from the hospital late Sunday morning.

A report was received later Sunday evening by Cambridge Emergency Communications at 8:04 p.m. regarding two males who had been stabbed in Central Square. One of the male victims was located in the area of 750 Massachusetts Avenue and the other — the same victim who was discharged from the hospital following Sunday morning’s stabbing — was found in the area of 5 Western Avenue. Both males suffered potentially life-threatening injuries, but neither of the stabbings proved to be fatal and both victims are expected to recover.

