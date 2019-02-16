Cambridge police arrest kidnapping suspect

CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - A homeless man accused of grabbing a young girl and walking with her and her sister through Cambridge on Thursday has been arrested, police say.

Lionel Ivan Brathwaite Jr., 52, was taken into police custody Saturday morning on an arrest warrant for two counts of kidnapping, according to Cambridge police.

The girls told police that a man asked them for directions before grabbing one of them by the arm.

Surveillance video shows the man walking with the sisters down several streets and stopping at what was believed to be Salem Street.

The girls said the man asked them if they wanted to go down an alley with him and the sisters declined.

Officers say they are still investigating another report a woman who said an unknown man followed her 17-year-old daughter home from Central Square on Feb. 3.

