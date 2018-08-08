CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Cambridge police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man seen peering into a resident’s ground-level bedroom window Monday night.
Surveillance video captured the man standing on a porch on Wendell Street while looking into the home’s windows around 11 p.m.
The suspect is described as a white male who is about 6 feet tall with a chinstrap beard. He was last seen wearing silver basketball shorts and a flat-brim baseball cap.
Anyone with information is asked to call Cambridge police at 617-349-3300.
