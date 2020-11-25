Cambridge police ask for help in search for bank robbery suspect

CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Cambridge police are turning to the public for help identifying a person who robbed a bank on Wednesday morning.

Officers responding to a reported bank robbery in the area of 1300 block of Cambridge Street around 9:15 a.m. learned that a man passed a note to a teller and fled toward Somerville with an undisclosed amount of money.

The suspect is described as a middle-aged white man who was wearing a hooded sweatshirt over his head.

Anyone with information is asked to call 617-349-3121 or 911.

