Cambridge police ask for public’s help identifying man accused of indecent exposure

CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man who is accused of indecent exposure at the CambridgeSide Galleria.
The man, who is believed to be in his 70s, entered a clothing store around 6:10 p.m. Sunday evening and allegedly exposed himself with what is believed to be a sex toy to two young girls inside, according to a series of posts on the department’s Twitter page.
The man is then seen on surveillance cameras exiting the store around 6:15 p.m.
Anyone with information is urged to contact the Cambridge Police Department’s Family and Social Justice Section at (857) 235-2457. Those who wish to submit tips anonymously via phone, email, and text message, should visit CambridgePolice.org/Tips.
