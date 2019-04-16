Cambridge police ask for public’s help locating missing man with Alzheimer’s

BOSTON (WHDH) - Cambridge police are turning to the public for help locating a missing man with Alzheimer’s disease.

Charles Ogletree, 66, was last seen at his Pemberton Street home in Cambridge Tuesday about 5:40 p.m., according to Cambridge police.

He was last seen wearing a black jacket with a fur hood and black cap, black pants, and black shoes.

Ogletree is described as being 5 feet, 10 inches tall with a thin build and a mustache.

Anyone who sees Ogletree or may have information about his whereabouts is urged to contact Cambridge police at 617-349-3300.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)