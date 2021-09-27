CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Cambridge police are turning to the public for help in their search for a suspect wanted in connection with a road rage incident Saturday night, officials said.

Officers responding to reports of a stabbing outside the Best Buy at the CambridgeSide Galleria at 7:30 p.m. found a 34-year-old man with stab wounds, police said. The man was taken to the hospital.

Surveillance video from the scene shows the suspect, who is described as a thin Black male in his twenties approaching the other driver. He appears to have several tattoos on his left arm and possibly neck area.

The vehicle he left the scene in was a blue Chrysler PT Cruiser with a sunroof and unknown license plate.

Update: New video shows the suspect in Saturday night's stabbing walk up to and confront the victim; and later drive away in a blue PT Cruiser. Have any information on the suspect or vehicle's whereabouts? Please call CPD at 617-349-3300. #CambMA pic.twitter.com/b6wQh8SfQF — Cambridge Police👮🏽 (@CambridgePolice) September 28, 2021

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 617-349-3300.

