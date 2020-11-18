Cambridge police asking for help after vandals hit mural of late Rep. John Lewis

CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Cambridge police are searching for a vandal after a mural, painted in memory of Congressman John Lewis, was defaced with spray paint.

The graffiti obscured Lewis’s face and left the team at Urban Hearth restaurant “heartbroken, angry,” and ready to make some noise.

In a tweet posted to the restaurant’s Twitter page Tuesday, owner Erin Miller said she and artist Rocky Cotard already have plans to restore the piece.

“This was an ugly act of premeditated hate, and there is no excusing it,” Miller wrote in a statement affixed to the mural.

They said they hope the vandalism will facilitate a more positive conversation within the community.

“The more of us who share the burden of this pain in solidarity, the less power it has,” Miller wrote.

Anyone with information is being urged to contact police at 617-349-3300.

Last night, our mural created by @RockyCotard and dedicated to Rep John Lewis was vandalized. This is a hate crime, a deliberate act of violence against everything that the mural represents. We are heartbroken, angry, and will be making some noise. @CambridgePolice @MayorSiddiqui pic.twitter.com/FRv0Tu2imS — Urban Hearth (@urbanhearth) November 17, 2020

I spoke to the restaurant owner, and the artist of that beautiful mural, @rockycotard. They say they already have plans to restore the piece and hope this act of vandalism can inspire positive conversations in the community. More tonight @7News — Justin Bourke (@JBourkeOn7) November 19, 2020

