CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Cambridge police are celebrating the birthday of one of their four-legged members.

Dixie, a bomb-sniffing K-9, turned 9 on Thursday.

The labrador retriever works with Sgt. Frammartino and police say she plays an integral role in keeping the city safe.

