Cambridge police continue to search for woman who has not been seen in a year

CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Cambridge are renewing their call for help as they continue to search for a woman who has not been seen in more than a year.

Mitchel Iviquel, 43, was reported missing last month after her family said they had not seen her “in nearly 12 months,” according to the Cambridge Police Department.

Police say Iviquel was last seen in Boston with a man and his young daughter on March 31, 2020.

Iviquel is described as 5 feet, 3 inches tall and about 135 pounds.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to contact Cambridge police at 617-349-3300.

