CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Cambridge are looking to identify suspects involved in a pair of stabbings that left two victims seriously injured Sunday night.

The police department said officers were first alerted around 8 p.m. and found victims in the area of 750 Mass Ave and 5 Western Ave.

Both victims were taken to hospitals with potentially life-threatening injuries.

Officials said two male suspects possibly involved in the stabbings were last seen running toward River Street after the incidents.

Cambridge Police detectives are now seeking any witnesses with information on the stabbings.

The department asks that anyone with related info contact police at 617-349-3300

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)