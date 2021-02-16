CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Cambridge police announced Tuesday that they are making changes to the department.

Following community conversations regarding department inventory, Cambridge police say their officers will no longer wear camouflage uniforms.

They added that they also intend to reduce the number of long guns and less-than-lethal weapons.

