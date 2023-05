A spa in North Cambridge was robbed at knife-point May 14, and the suspect was linked to another spa robbery in Watertown that happened two days later, Cambridge police announced Thursday.

Officials said the suspect, brandishing a knife, entered the spa around 5:50 p.m. last Sunday and threatened the employees for cash. One victim sustained minor injuries after confronting the suspect.

CPD also tweeted photos of the suspect, but if sighted, do not approach the suspect and call 911.

CPD is investigating a commercial armed robbery that occurred at a spa in North #CambMA on 5/14/23 at approx. 5:50p. The suspect — featured in the attached photos — entered the spa while armed with a knife and demanded money from the employees. pic.twitter.com/TK5v5WhrzB — Cambridge Police👮🏽 (@CambridgePolice) May 25, 2023