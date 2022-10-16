CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Cambridge Police said they are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a white woman with blonde hair and a Black man from camera footage after a commercial break-in and cars and police equipment were stolen early Sunday morning.

Around 5:20 a.m. officers responded to a report of an alarm at a gas and service station on Massachusetts Avenue, and upon arrival discovered it had been broken into. While investigating, officers learned an off-duty Cambridge Police officer’s locked personal car had also been broken into while it was parked in North Cambridge.

Items stolen from the car included a police ID card, bulletproof vest, and two gun magazines. No firearms were stolen, police said.

An abandoned Mercedes SUV was one of two stolen cars, and was located earlier by police. A black Ford Taurus was also stolen and remains missing, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to call Cambridge Police at 617-349-3300, or 911 in the case of an emergency. Anonymous tips can be called in at the Anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 617-349-3121, or texted in at 847411. Texted messages should begin with “TIP650.”

