CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Cambridge police are investigating after reports of a person with a gun at an MBTA station Friday evening.

Officers were sent to Central Station at the intersection of Central Square and Western Avenue around 6:20 p.m. after a man claimed to have a firearm while riding on a bus, according to a post on the department’s Twitter page.

They were unable to find a suspect.

There is no other information at this time.