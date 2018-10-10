CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Cambridge police launched an investigation after a 19-year-old man was shot in the leg multiple times Tuesday night, police said.

Officers responding to the area of Pine and Washington streets in The Port neighborhood just before 11 p.m. found the Cambridge man suffering from non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

He was transported to a local hospital.

Prior to the shooting, an argument ensued before several men were seen running away from the area, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Cambridge Police at 617-349-3300.

