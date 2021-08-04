CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Cambridge are investigating after seven vehicles were struck by gunfire overnight, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of shots fired in the area of Portland and Main streets just after 2 a.m. found six vehicles with ballistic damage and a seventh vehicle that was struck near Harvard Street, according to the Cambridge Police Department.

There were no reported injuries.

Investigators are processing the scene for evidence and they are working to secure a search warrant for one of the vehicles.

There have been no arrests made in connection with the incident.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Cambridge police at 617-349-3300.

