Cambridge police investigating after 7-year-old hit by vehicle in school parking lot

CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Cambridge police are investigating after a 7-year-old was struck and injured in a school parking lot.

Officers responding to a report of a child struck by a vehicle in the Cambridge Montessori School parking lot assisted with transporting the victim with their parent to Boston Children’s Hospital with minor injuries, according to Cambridge police.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)