Cambridge police investigating after at least 10 cars vandalized, broken into

CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Cambridge have launched an investigation after at least 10 cars were vandalized and broken into overnight, officials announced Wednesday.

Officers have filed at least 10 breaking and entering reports after cars in the city’s Port neighborhood were found with shattered windows, according to the Cambridge Police Department.

Cars with broken windows were parked on Fiske Place, Harvard Street, Norfolk Street, Pine Street, School Street, Suffolk Street, and Washington Street, police said.

Police have not yet identified any suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Cambridge police at 617-349-3300. Text tips can be sent to Tip411 (847411).

Officers have filed at least 10 reports for Breaking and Entering to a Motor Vehicle in The Port neighborhood after car windows were broken or smashed on Fiske Place, Harvard, Norfolk, Pine, School, Suffolk, and Washington Street. It is believed that these occurred overnight. pic.twitter.com/fnPRB2d2nU — Cambridge Police👮🏽 (@CambridgePolice) June 24, 2020

