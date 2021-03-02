Cambridge police investigating after man wounded in early morning shooting

CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Cambridge are investigating after a man was wounded in a shooting early Tuesday morning.

Officers responding to a report of shots fired in the area of Fifth and Spring streets around 1:30 a.m. found a 33-year-old man suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, according to the Cambridge Police Department.

The victim was taken to a local hospital. He is said to be in stable condition.

Two vehicles were seen fleeing the area while officers rendered aid to the victim, police said.

During a search of the neighborhood, officers reportedly found two abandoned vehicles in the area of Hurley Street, a semi-automatic firearm on a nearby porch, a large quantity of crack cocaine, and a knife, among other evidence.

Two men from Boston were identified as possible suspects and taken in for questioning. No charges have been filed.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Cambridge Police Department at 617-349-3300.

