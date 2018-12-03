Cambridge police investigating after shell casing found

CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Cambridge police are investigating after a shell casing was found Monday night.

Officers responding to the area of School and Pine streets about 9:45 p.m. for reports of a possible shot fired located a shell casing on Pine Street, Cambridge police say.

There are no known injuries or victims.

One witness reported seeing a black sedan drive down School Street towards Windsor following what they believed was a gunshot, according to police.

Anyone with any information is urged to call Cambridge police at 617-349-3300.

