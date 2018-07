CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Cambridge police are investigating a Sunday night robbery.

The suspect, described as a black man, reportedly stole a victim’s purse in the area of Cambridge and Warren streets around 7 p.m.

He then fled towards Boston on Cambridge Street, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)