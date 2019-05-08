Cambridge police investigating reported armed robbery in supermarket parking lot

CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Cambridge police are investigating after a woman said she was robbed by two men in a Star Market parking lot Monday night.

Officers responding to a reported armed robbery outside the Mt. Auburn Street supermarket about 9:17 p.m. spoke with a woman who said two men wearing dark clothing had just robbed her in the parking lot at gunpoint and fled with cash, according to Cambridge police.

No additional information was immediately available.

Officers are currently investigating after a woman reported 2 males — described as dark-skinned and wearing dark clothing — robbed her at gun point in the Star Market parking lot at 699 Mt Auburn St. The suspects fled in an unknown direction. Cash was taken from the victim. — Cambridge Police👮🏽 (@CambridgePolice) May 8, 2019

