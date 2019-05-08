Cambridge police investigating reported armed robbery near supermarket parking lot

CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Cambridge police are investigating after a woman said she was robbed by two men near a Star Market parking lot Monday night.

Officers responding to a reported armed robbery in the area of Cushing and Spruce streets about 9:17 p.m. spoke with a woman who said two men wearing dark clothing had just robbed her in the parking lot at gunpoint and fled with cash, according to Cambridge police.

No additional information was immediately available.

Update: this incident occurred in the area of Cushing and Spruce Street near the Star Market parking lot. This morning, investigators continue to canvas the neighborhood for video surveillance footage and increased visibility from officers will be present in the area. — Cambridge Police👮🏽 (@CambridgePolice) May 8, 2019

This is a developing news story; stay with 7News on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)