Cambridge police investigating reported attempted kidnapping of 8-year-old girl

CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Cambridge police are investigating after an 8-year-old girl said a man tried to kidnap her at a local park on Friday.

Officers responding to Danehy Park on Sherman Street around 4 p.m. conducted an extensive search after learning that the girl had reportedly been approached and had her armed grabbed by a white man with blonde hair.

The girl said she was able to dislodge her arm and run to the safety of a family member.

The suspect allegedly left toward New Street.

Although police spoke with people in the area, a suspect has not yet been positively identified.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a breaking news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)