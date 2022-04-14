CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a woman reported being physically and sexually assaulted in the area of the Porter Exchange shopping center in Cambridge on Wednesday morning.

The victim, a 47-year-old Somerville woman, was walking down Roseland Street in the area of Lesley University around 8:40 a.m. when she felt someone quickly approach her, according to the Cambridge Police Department.

“After attempting to step out of the way, the suspect reportedly reached up her skirt and aggressively felt her buttocks,” the department said in a news release. “When she turned around to confront the suspect, he ran away.”

Police noted that the victim was unable to get a description of the alleged attacker.

Lesley University officials urged staff, faculty, and students to be vigilant while walking on campus and surrounding areas both during the day and at night.

Investigators are urging area businesses to review surveillance video as they continue to look into the reported incident.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police at 617-349-3300.

