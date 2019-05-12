CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Cambridge police are asking the public for information regarding a shooting that left an 18-year-old injured early Sunday morning.

Officers responding to a report of possible shots fired in the area of Eliot Street around 3:30 a.m. began canvassing the area for a suspect who was reportedly seen fleeing towards JFK Street.

During their search, officers recovered multiple shell casings, police said.

A nearby hospital then reported that an 18-year-old Cambridge resident had arrived on-site with non-life-threatening injuries sustained from a gunshot, according to police.

Officers spoke with the victim who told them prior to the shooting, two groups were allegedly involved in several altercations in the Harvard Square area.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call Cambridge police at 617-349-3300.

