Cambridge police investigating shooting that left man seriously injured

CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Cambridge police are investigating an early morning shooting that left a man seriously injured, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of shots fired on the 100 block of Harvard Street around 2 a.m. found about 20 shell casings and located one victim, a 30-year-old Watertown man, who was taken to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, according to Cambridge police.

At least two vehicles were seen fleeing the area following the report of gunshots.

There have been no arrests made in connection with the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call Cambridge police at 617-349-3300 or the Cambridge Police Anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 617-349-3370.

