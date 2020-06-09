Cambridge police issue order requiring officers to intervene if colleagues use unreasonable force

CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - The Cambridge Police Department is now requiring its police officers to verbally intervene or physically restrain their fellow officers “when force is being unreasonably applied,” a department spokesperson said.

The department’s previous policy required officers to report use of force violations to superior officers but did not require them to intervene at the scene.

The new order, which took effect immediately, requires “all sworn members of the Cambridge Police Department present at any scene where physical force is being applied, to either stop, or attempt to stop, another member of the Department when force is being unreasonably applied or is no longer required.”

An officer can take action verbally or physically, depending on the circumstances, according to a press release. Officers are still required to notify their superiors of any incidents.

“One of the areas in which we felt like we could be more explicit was around duty to intervene and that was one we felt there was a weakness,” police spokesperson Jeremy Warnick said. “It’s a statement that acknowledges that we can be better and that we are receptive to change.”

Yasmeen Khader, one of the organizers of last week’s rally at the Boston Common, said the change was a step in the right direction but that a lot of work remains.

“One of the major things is holding police officers accountable for when they do police misconduct,” Khader said. “One of the important things about these demonstrations is that it shows the public wants reform and the public is not only supporting George Floyd but supporting our black communities too.”

In Cambridge, as well as several other cities, there is a growing call to defund the police following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Authorities are concerned with what that could mean.

“The reality is that that could significantly hinder our operations particularly from a community programming perspective,” Warnick said.

