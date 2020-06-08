Cambridge police issue order requiring officers to intervene if colleagues use unreasonable force

CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - The Cambridge Police Department is now requiring its police officers to verbally intervene or physically restrain their fellow officers “when force is being unreasonably applied,” a department spokesperson said.

The department’s previous policy required officers to report use of force violations to superior officers but did not require them to intervene at the scene.

The new order, which takes effect immediately, requires “all sworn members of the Cambridge Police Department present at any scene where physical force is being applied, to either stop, or attempt to stop, another member of the Department when force is being unreasonably applied or is no longer required.”

An officer can take action verbally or physically, depending on the circumstances, according to a press release. Officers are still required to notify their superiors as well.

