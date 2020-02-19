Cambridge police issue PSA ahead of hands-free driving law going in effect this weekend

CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Cambridge police released a public service announcement about driving with electronic devices as a new hands-free law is set to go in effect in Massachusetts on Sunday.

The new law requires operators who are over the age of 18 to put their electronics in hands-free mode while driving. Those under the age of 18 will not be allowed to use any electronic devices.

The PSA shows a Cambridge police officer stopping a driver who was talking with her cellphone in her hand while driving through the city.

“The reason I pulled you over is you’re on your cellphone,” the officer told the driver. “I don’t know if you’re aware of it but as of February 23rd, you can no longer be on a cellphone or any device. You have to be hands-free.”

The officer added that it is OK to be on a cellphone while parked and out of the lane of travel; however, drivers can not be on their phone while in the lane of travel, even at a stoplight or a stop sign.

The penalty for a first offense is $105, $255 for a second offense and $505 for a third offense.

Anyone violating the new law will receive a warning until March 31.

What do you get when you cross a driver on their phone, a Cambridge cop, legitimate accents, and a new law that requires being hands-free while driving? A new PSA. #JustDriveMA #CambMA #SmahtPahk pic.twitter.com/ZdwMBiPCps — Cambridge Police👮🏽 (@CambridgePolice) February 19, 2020

