Cambridge police issue reminder for residents to secure air conditioning units

CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Cambridge police are warning the public to make sure air conditioning units inside of windows are secure.

The department issued the warning on Saturday after responding to a house break-in where the suspect removed the window AC to gain entry.

“If you have a window air conditioner that is accessible outside, please firmly secure it,” the department said.

If you have a window air conditioner that is accessible outside, please firmly secure it. We recently responded to a house break, in which a suspect removed a window AC unit to gain entry. #CambMA pic.twitter.com/rPRulDrlLs — Cambridge Police👮🏽 (@CambridgePolice) July 11, 2020

