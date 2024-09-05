CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Cambridge are warning people to check their financial statements after they say a credit card skimmer was found at a business.

The device was discovered at a store on the 700 block of Massachusetts Avenue.

The skimmer can collect information from credit and debit cards when swiped.

Police are also reminding shoppers to check for skimmers anytime they swipe their card.

