CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - A woman who is living with schizophrenia has been located after being reported missing in Cambridge.

Denis Lorusso, 58, was reported missing after last being seen around 11 a.m. on Wednesday.

She has since been located in Newton.

Great News Update: Cambridge resident Denise Lorruso, who has been missing since July 21st, has been located in Newton. We greatly appreciate the public’s help with this matter. https://t.co/d0BSCBxzpb — Cambridge Police👮🏽 (@CambridgePolice) July 25, 2021

