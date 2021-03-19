CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Cambridge police are asking for the public’s assistance in finding a missing woman reported missing Thursday after not being seen by her family in nearly a year.

Mitchel Iviquel, 43, is homeless and is known to spend time in Central Square, according to Cambridge police.

She is described as standing 5-feet, 3-inches and weighing 135 pounds.

Anyone with information on Iviquel’s whereabouts is asked to call Cambridge police at 617-349-3300.

