CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - A Cambridge Police Officer has been arrested and placed on administrative leave after police said he ran a red light and crashed into three motorcyclists.

According to the department, Michael Daniliuk, 57, of Cambridge, was charged by his fellow officers with operating under the influence of alcohol and failure to stop at a red light.

A Cambridge Police officer, Michael Daniluk, pleads not guilty to an OUI charge after allegedly striking three motorcyclists overnight who were stopped at a red light. He has no criminal record. There were no major injuries, but the motorcyclists complained of minor injuries. pic.twitter.com/YBxgzEhoGU — Jonathan Hall (@JHall7news) August 29, 2022

Daniliuk allegedly struck three motorcyclists who were stopped at a traffic light at the intersection of Broadway and Columbia Street around midnight Monday. Two of the motorcyclists were transported to local hospitals with no apparent major injuries.

The officer, a Youth Resource Officer and 24-year veteran of the department, was off duty at the time of the crash. He’ll be on leave until findings are released from a crash investigation.

At his arraignment Monday in Cambridge District Court in Medford, he pleaded not guilty to the OUI charge. He has no prior criminal record.

