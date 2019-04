Three Cambridge police officers are being hailed for their quick actions at a house fire on Thursday.

Officers responding to a reported structure fire on Thorndike Street about 4 a.m. used their fire extinguishers to knock down a blaze on the building’s exterior staircase before safely evacuating the residents.

Their names have not been released.

The Cambridge Fire Department responded and took over at the scene.

There were no reported injuries.

Terrific work by 3 of our officers at this scene. After first arriving, the officers deployed their fire extinguishers to an exterior staircase of a residence that was on fire. They were able to evacuate the residents, put out the flames & #CambMA Fire took over the scene. https://t.co/xaLosl7ZAj — Cambridge Police👮🏽 (@CambridgePolice) April 18, 2019