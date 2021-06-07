CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - A pair of Cambridge police officers are being recognized for their act of kindness after they helped a 72-year-old woman install an air conditioner over the weekend as scorching hot temperatures continued to grip the area.

Officers Padua and Jones met with Beverly, a resident of Roosevelt Towers, after she purchased a new air conditioner but was unable to install it herself, according to the Cambridge Police Department.

Beverly feared that she would have to sit through the expected heat wave without a functioning AC unit but the officers quickly responded to her home to help her out.

“Officers Padua and Jones met with Beverly yesterday and were able to successfully install the AC unit in her apartment giving her peace of mind before the heat wave arrives,” the department wrote in a Facebook post.

Anyone Cambridge resident who has a heat-related concern is urged to contact the police department’s non-emergency line at 617-349-3300.

